Samsung Heavy wins $1 billion order for 4 LNG carriers

Seoul, July 1 South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries said on Monday it has won a 1.4 trillion-won ($1 billion) order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for a Middle Eastern shipper.

The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by August 2028, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, the shipbuilder has clinched orders worth $4.9 billion to build 22 ships, or 51 percent of its 2024 target of $9.7 billion, reports Yonhap news agency.

The ships include 19 LNG carriers, two very large ammonia carriers and one shuttle tanker.

Samsung Heavy Industries is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor