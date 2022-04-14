Samsung hires ex-Intel executive to head US systems architecture lab

Seoul, April 14 Samsung Electronics has hired a supercomputer expert from Intel to lead its systems architecture lab in the United States, sources said on Thursday.

Samsung hired Robert Wisniewski as a senior vice president and chief architect of high performance computing (HPC) and head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) America Systems Architecture Lab.

Wisniewski had worked at Intel since 2012 as a supercomputer expert. Previously, he worked at IBM for more than 14 years as chief software architect and a research scientist, reports Yonhap news agency.

"I'm excited to join Samsung SAIT on the mission to create a US-based systems lab," he wrote on his LinkedIn page.

"We'll be focusing on overcoming the memory and communication walls for AI and HPC applications and looking at these challenges from a system perspective," he said.

Samsung, the world largest memory chip maker, has striven to advance high performance computing systems by putting more resources into the field and hiring global talent.

