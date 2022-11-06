Samsung may launch Galaxy S23 series in early Feb next year

San Francisco, Nov 6 South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series Galaxy S23 in early February next year.

According to 9To5Google, the upcoming series will launch in the first week of February, and the market availability will be announced later.

The tech giant is expected to host a launch event for the upcoming devices in San Francisco in the US.

This will be the first in-person launch event by the company since 2020.

Meanwhile, chip-maker Qualcomm had confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series would be powered by a Snapdragon processor globally.

Galaxy smartphones had traditionally used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets, which were available in select markets such as the US, while other markets got the Exynos variants.

Qualcomm chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala, during the company's recent investor call, confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models would be powered by Snapdragon chipsets globally.

Earlier, a report mentioned that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might feature a 5,000mAh battery.

A tipster shared a real-life image of the upcoming S23 Ultra's battery.

The device was expected to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a faster fingerprint scanner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor