Samsung might use harder "Super UTG" for Galaxy Z Fold4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 can work with an S Pen, but the foldable display is just too fragile to use Samsung's regular stylus. It needs to use one with a retractable tip instead.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung is working on a more durable solution. The Galaxy Z Fold4 will use a new, harder type of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The company is allegedly considering marketing this as "Super UTG".

The latest rumours claim that the Z Fold4 will have a built-in S Pen, similar to the new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This, combined with the more resilient display, can make the S Pen a headlining feature on the new foldable flagship.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor