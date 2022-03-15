Samsung One UI 4.1 rolled out to Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3

South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 4.1 update to its older flagship devices.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are first in line to get the new update which brings new photo editing features as well as an overhauled Samsung keyboard with built-in Grammarly support.

Both of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 office units have begun receiving the update which comes in at just under 950MB in size and brings the most recent March security patch.

According to the outlet, the update will also arrive at older devices with the following order: Galaxy S21 series (including FE model), followed by the Galaxy S20 series (including FE models), Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Fold 5G and Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip are next in line followed by the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Note10+ and Galaxy S10 series. Select Galaxy A series smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will also get the update soon.

As for the new features, Google Duo Live sharing allows users to share their screen with friends and view photos in the native Samsung Gallery app together while on a call. Samsung Browser and Notes are also supported in the new feature.

The Expert RAW app will be limited to the S21 Ultra and S22 series for now while support for the Galaxy Z Fold3 in April 2022 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2 later in this year.

Expert RAW gives users additional manual controls for photo shooting as well as the ability to edit photos captured in JPG and DNG RAW formats as well as videos, according to GSM Arena.

Samsung is also bringing its Object Eraser function with the new update allowing users to remove unwanted objects from their shots. The new update also adds enhanced photo share and quick share options as well as a Grammarly integration to the Samsung keyboard.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor