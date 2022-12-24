Samsung recalls top-load washer models over fire risks in US

Seoul, Dec 24 The US unit of Samsung Electronics is recalling some 6,60,000 washing machines in the country over fire risks, the US consumer product safety agency has announced.

The recall affects the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A model series that were sold in four colours white, black, champagne and ivory at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot and other appliance stores between June last year and this month, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice posted on its website.

About 6,63,500 of those models are subject to the recall, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Electronics America said in a statement the washers pose a "smoking, melting overheating or fire hazard" as they can short-circuit and overheat within the control panel.

Some 51 complaints have been reported in relation to overheating.

Samsung said the error will automatically be fixed through an update of the software via the internet and advised consumers without internet access to contact Samsung for free technical support.

