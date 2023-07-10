Samsung techie in B'luru agrees to pay extra Rs 15K after landlord hikes rent

New Delhi, July 10 A Samsung software developer in Bengaluru has shared his ordeal on Twitter after his landlord hiked the rent by Rs 15,000, leading him to agree to pay the increased amount.

"My Landlord in Bangalore increased rent by 15,000 INR within one year whereas as per agreement the increase per year should have been 5 per cent. The only option he gave was either to leave or pay the increased rent," Arsh Goyal, who is also a YouTuber, wrote.

Further in the post, Goyal gave the reason why he agreed to pay the increased rent.

He said that finding a new place in a city like Bengaluru is a big problem as it requires a lot of time to research, plus the brokerage fee to be paid again, as well as the locality and distance from the place of work is a matter of concern.

"It seems this is not just with me but with a lot of people in societies nearby. Where do you see the rent going in the coming days for a rented house in Bengaluru?," the Samsung techie said.

Meanwhile, Magicbricks Property Index Report for January to March revealed that residential demand (searches) in Bengaluru increased 10.3 per cent QoQ, making it amongst the top three preferred metros in India.

As companies are slowly coming out of hybrid working mode and making reporting to the office compulsory, techies from across the country are coming back to Bengaluru and settling down.

The rents for flats, independent houses and residential facilities in Bengaluru, especially those which are close to IT parks, have almost doubled.

