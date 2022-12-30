Samsung unveils new laptop with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset

Seoul, Dec 30 South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.

According to GSMArena, the new model was announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16, 2023.

Earlier this year, the 8cx Gen 3 chipset was launched for Windows-on-ARM devices bringing major performance improvements.

In comparison to Gen 2, it offers more than 85 per cent better multi-core CPU performance, and more than 60 per cent better GPU performance, according to the report.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch screen, also it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm.

Moreover, it has an AMOLED display that can flip around 360 degrees, so that it can be used as a tablet to jot down notes with the included S Pen stylus.

The snapdragon-powered laptop can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, also it offers superior connectivity with built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, the report added.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly planning to enter a new device segment "foldable screen laptop" next year with a 17.3-inch OLED panel.

According to SamMobile, in 2023, Samsung Display plans to produce 8.5 million OLED panels for laptops, a 43 per cent increase over this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor