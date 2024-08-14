Samsung’s ‘Circle to Search’ feature arrives on Galaxy A devices, Tab S9 FE series

New Delhi, Aug 14 Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced the availability of ‘Circle to Search’ feature with Google for select Galaxy A series devices, along with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series.

The ‘Circle to Search’ feature is already available on the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, which offers full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities.

"These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at the company.

"We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalised interactions with their devices,” Roh added.

The tool allows a new way to search anything using a simple gesture – without switching apps.

When Circle to Search is enabled, users can simply circle, highlight or tap anywhere on the screen to select the text, image or video they want to search.

According to the company, the feature -- result of a deep collaboration with Google -- embodies the company’s long-standing commitment to openness and collaboration.

“With AI-powered results offering rich information and context, Circle to Search elevates the search experience to a new level of ease and excitement,” it added.

With ‘Circle to Search’ feature, you can search from anywhere on your phone, whichever app or screen you’re on, and search in a way that is natural to you.

The company has already brought Galaxy AI features on more devices. The goal is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible.

Samsung plans to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.

