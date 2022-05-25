Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 to feature less prominent foldable screen crease

South Korean giant Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone which was unveiled last August is expected to get a successor this year dubbed Galaxy Z Fold4.

According to GSM Arena, some info for the smartphone has already leaked and it suggests that its foldable screen will have a less prominent crease. A tipster has said that the Galaxy Fold4's screen looks smoother than Fold3's.

It will be interesting to see what improvements Samsung has made to the hinge design for reducing the hinge gap when the main screen is folded.

As per GSM Arena, last year's Galaxy Z Fold3 had a visible crease that was noticeable to touch, but was not an issue when one was engaged with screen.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor