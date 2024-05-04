Samsung's 'Good Lock' app debuts on Google Play Store

Washington [US], May 4 : Samsung's popular customization app, Good Lock, has made its debut on the Google Play Store, marking a significant expansion in accessibility for Samsung users.

Previously exclusive to Samsung's Galaxy Store, the availability of Good Lock on the Play Store broadens its reach to a wider audience of Android users, confirmed GSM Arena.

The move comes as Samsung aims to offer its users more flexibility in accessing its suite of applications.

However, it's important to note that the Good Lock app on the Google Play Store is currently labelled as 'Early Access,' suggesting that users should exercise caution, particularly if considering downloading it on their primary devices.

In addition to the Good Lock app, Samsung has also introduced the One Hand Operation+ module on the Google Play Store, further enriching the customization options available to Samsung device owners, reported GSM Arena.

This module, previously accessible only through the Galaxy Store, now provides users with the choice to download it from either platform.

While the expansion of Samsung's applications to the Google Play Store offers greater convenience for users, it's advised to approach the Early Access tag with prudence, considering potential bugs or stability issues that may arise in pre-release versions.

For those interested in exploring these offerings, both the Good Lock app and the One Hand Operation+ module are now available for download from the Google Play Store and the Galaxy Store, providing Samsung users with enhanced customization options for their devices.

