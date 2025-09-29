Science innovation accelerates development: MP Minister

Bhopal, Sep 29 Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya said the state government has taken progressive steps to encourage students in science-related fields for their innovations.

Vijayvargiya was addressing the valedictory session of the 12th Bhopal Science Fair, organised at Barkatullah University campus on Monday. Senior BJP leader, who was the chief guest at the event, emphasised that science accelerates the pace of development.

The programme was jointly organised by Vigyan Bharati (Madhya Bharat Chapter), Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and Barkatullah University.

Addressing a gathering of students and professors at the programme, Vijayvargiya said that scientific institutions are receiving support from both the central and state governments.

"To encourage students in science and technology, both the State and Centre governments have launched several initiatives and lakhs of students are availing benefits from those schemes," the Minister said.

Referring to the COVID-19 time, Vijayvargiya noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Indian scientists to develop medicines and vaccines for COVID-19.

"With this support, India not only developed medicines and vaccines but also demonstrated its scientific capability to the world. The vaccines were administered across the nation and also supplied to many needy countries," he added.

Vijayvargiya highlighted that in the past 11 years, India has made significant progress in defence research and has become largely self-reliant in defence equipment.

Referring to Ayurveda, he said India’s ancient traditions have gained global recognition, and many countries are adopting Ayurveda today.

The Minister also advised students to utilise science in creative endeavours. The event was also addressed by eminent scientist and former director Shankar Vinayak Nakhe.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya also advocated for adopting organic and natural farming and urged the people of the state. He stated that chemical fertilisers have damaged agricultural land and stressed the need to promote organic and natural farming.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor