Scientists find how organic aerosols can affect environment, climate

Scientists have found the process of how organic aerosols are transformed in the atmosphere, and by this, they will be able to better understand and predict their impact on the environment and the climate.

The findings of the study were published in the journal, 'Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics'.

Organic aerosols are those molecule particles released in cooking. They stay in the atmosphere for several days, because of nanostructures formed by fatty acids as they are released into the air.

Experts at the Universities of Birmingham and Bath have used instruments at the Diamond Light Source and the Central Laser Facility, both based at the Harwell Campus in Oxford, to probe the behavior of thin films of oleic acid, which is an unsaturated fatty acid commonly released when cooking.

Scientists were able to analyze the particular molecular properties that control how rapidly aerosol emissions can be broken down in the atmosphere.

Then, using a theoretical model combined with experimental data the team was able to predict the number of times aerosols generated from cooking may hang around in the environment.

These types of aerosols have long been associated with poor air quality in urban areas, but their impact on human-made climate change is hard to gauge. That's because of the diverse range of molecules found within aerosols, and their varying interactions with the environment.

By identifying the nanostructure of molecules emitted during cooking that slows down the break-up of organic aerosols, it becomes possible to model how they are transported and dispersed into the atmosphere.

Lead author Dr Christian Pfrang, of the University of Birmingham's School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, said, "Cooking aerosols account for up to 10 per cent of particulate matter (PM) emissions in the UK. Finding accurate ways to predict their behavior will give us much more precise ways to also assess their contribution to climate change."

Co-author Dr Adam Squires, of the University of Bath, said, "We're increasingly finding out how molecules like these fatty acids from cooking can organize themselves into bilayers and other regular shapes and stacks within aerosol droplets that float in the air, and how this completely changes how fast they degrade, how long they persist in the atmosphere, and how they affect pollution and weather."

