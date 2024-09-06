Seasonal hiring soars in tier 2 and 3 cities ahead of India festive season

New Delhi, Sep 6 As India approaches the festive season, demand for seasonal jobs is rising not only in metros but also from tier 2 and 3 cities as well, according to a new report.

Data from Indeed, the global matching and hiring platform, indicates a projected 20 per cent increase in seasonal jobs compared to last year.

In metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata, there is an 18-20 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, tier 2 and 3 cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, Vizag, Madurai, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Indore, Coimbatore, Surat, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal are experiencing an even higher surge, with a 22-25 per cent increase in hiring.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, said the increased hiring in tier 2 and 3 cities recognises the untapped potential of these markets.

“The industries that are growing — e-commerce, logistics, quick commerce — are doing so because they’re aligned with the needs and behaviours of today’s consumers. This is where the future of India’s job market could be heading,” he mentioned.

In tier 2 and 3 cities, consumer spending is rising due to improving economic conditions and growing disposable incomes.

Additionally, the report mentioned, the increased internet penetration and digital adoption in these regions have enabled e-commerce, retail, and logistics companies to drive better customer experiences, creating more demand for a flexible workforce that can handle seasonal spikes in activity.

The top five roles expected to see the highest increase in hiring this festive season are delivery executives, warehouse workers, logistics coordinator, in-store sales executives and customer care executives.

E-commerce leads the trend with a 35 per cent increase in demand, fuelled by the rapid growth of online shopping and a need for more delivery executives and warehouse staff to manage higher order volumes and ensure timely deliveries.

Logistics comes second, as companies ramp up their workforce to support the increased transportation, warehousing, and delivery activities necessary for a smooth supply chain, the report said.

