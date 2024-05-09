Semiconductor giant SK hynix develops next-gen AI chip for smartphones

Seoul, May 9 South Korean chipmaker SK hynix said on Thursday it has developed a next-generation mobile NAND solution designed for on-device artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The new ‘Zoned UFS (ZUFS) 4.0’ is a NAND flash memory chip that improves the efficiency of data management, and optimises data transfer between the operating system and storage devices, according to SK hynix.

Compared with a conventional UFS, it shortens the time required to run an application from a smartphone during prolonged use by 45 per cent, reports Yonhap news agency.

SK hynix said the ‘ZUFS 4.0’, tailored for on-device AI from mobile devices such as smartphones, is expected to help the company solidify its leadership in the AI memory sector, along with the high bandwidth memory chips.

Mass production of the ‘ZUFS 4.0’ is set to begin in the third quarter with an aim to be provided to various on-device AI smartphones by global companies, SK hynix said.

Last week, Kwak Noh-Jung, CEO of SK hynix, unveiled plans to mass-produce high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips with 12 layers in the third quarter, as it aims to lead the AI memory market amid surging demand.

