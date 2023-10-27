Sensorise announces consumer travel eSIM for global connectivity

New Delhi, Oct 27 Leading M2M service provider Sensorise on Friday announced consumer travel eSIM for global connectivity at the India Mobile Congress 2023.

The eSIM is targeted at corporate travellers, leisure travellers, students and provides a cost-competitive alternative to traditional telecom international roaming solutions. It will be available in over 190 countries via the Sensorise mobile app.

The company said that this will be India’s most affordable eSIM under $10 price.

"This innovation represents a significant leap forward in global travel connectivity for Indians. The eSIM solution is not only a testament to our technical solutions, but also a reflection of our commitment to creating solutions that simplify and enhance the lives of individuals," Karn Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Technologies, said in a statement.

According to the company, the Sensorise travel eSIM eliminates the need for traditional physical SIM cards, costly operator roaming charges, and the hassle of hunting for public Wi-Fi networks in foreign countries.

Sensorise travel eSIM is designed to empower users with an integrated system that not only provides connectivity but also offers comprehensive tools for monitoring, controlling, protecting, and enhancing their digital lives, ensuring data privacy and identity security.

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that allows users to subscribe to data and internet packages without the need for a physical SIM card replacement and provides an option for customisable plans, country-wise or region-wise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor