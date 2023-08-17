Shiprocket joins Skye Air for drone delivery service for merchants

New Delhi, Aug 17 Logistics solution provider Shiprocket on Thursday announced its collaboration with Skye Air, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based drone delivery solution provider to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape and introduce a capability to deliver shipments via drones in India.

According to the company, the partnership enables faster order fulfilment within urban traffic congestion with the help of Skye Air’s autonomous drone logistics solutions. This partnership will debut in Gurgaon with over five drones.

"Our collaboration with Skye Air represents a significant step towards achieving that goal and propelling the e-commerce landscape towards future advancements throughout India.

Moreover, the company said that the introduction of drone delivery services will not only provide Shiprocket sellers with the ability to offer same-day and next-day deliveries but also revolutionise the entire delivery process, making it more efficient, eco-friendly, and customer-centric.

"By leveraging our state-of-the-art tech stack and infrastructure, including Skye Pod and Skye Tunnel, we aim to enable faster, safer, and more efficient deliveries. Together, we are paving the way for same-day and next-day deliveries, providing an unmatched delivery experience for Shiprocket's merchant base," Ankit Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Skye Air, said in a statement.

The partners will enable merchants to opt for drone delivery just like any other logistics service.

Central to this partnership is Skye Air's one-click, seamless, plug-and-play solution that seamlessly connects fleets with the unmanned airspace, ensuring compliance and safety, the company mentioned.

With Skye Air, partners will benefit from the seamless integration of drones with highly adaptable on-demand interfaces, resulting in improved shipping capabilities and superior customer satisfaction.

