Short range surface to air missile successfully tested by DRDO

New Delhi, June 24 A Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy from a naval ship at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on Friday.

The VL-SRSAM is a ship-borne weapon system which works for neutralising various aerial threats at close range including sea-skimming targets.

The launch was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking an aircraft, which was successfully engaged, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Navy and Industry for the successful test and stated that it will further enhance the defence capability of the Indian navy ships against aerial threats.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar appreciated the Indian Navy and DRDO for the successful flight test of the VL-SRSAM and said that the development of this indigenous missile system will further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Navy.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman complimented the teams and said that the test has proved the integration of indigenous weapons systems onboard the Indian naval ships. It will prove to be a force multiplier for the Navy, he added.

