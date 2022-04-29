Snapchat introduces its first drone camera 'Pixy'

San Francisco, April 29 Popular social media platform Snapchat has introduced Pixy, which is said to be a pocket-sized and free-flying sidekick drone.

The company claimed that the device, which is now available in the US and France, can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut.

The users can then share it to Chat, Stories, Spotlight or any other platform.

"We first created Snapchat as a new way to use the Camera for self-expression and communication. From lenses to spectacles, there are so many ways to share your perspective. Today, we're taking the power and magic of the Snap Camera to new heights", the company said in a blogpost late on Thursday.

According to the company, the drone can fly in four preset flight paths.

It can float, orbit, and follow wherever the user will lead, without a controller or any set-up. It will land gently at the end of the flight.

"Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button", the company added.

Videos from flights can be wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, users can use Snapchat's editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to customise what they capture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor