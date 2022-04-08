Snapchat introduces new lens to help learn the American Sign Language

Snap, the developer of Snapchat, has introduced a new ASL Alphabet lens that provides its users with a unique learning experience for the American Sign Language.

According to The Verge, it's called ASL Alphabet Lens, and it has been launched in partnership with SignAll, which is a company that uses technology to translate sign language. With the help of SignAll's Artificial Intelligence technology, Snapchat recognizes its users' hand gestures.

Not only can users now learn to fingerspell their names using individual letters, but also get to practice the ASL alphabet and play two games to test their knowledge.

Snapchat had previously launched stickers and AR lenses with SignAll in September for the International Week of the Deaf.

"Led entirely by Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members here at Snap called the 'Deafengers', the ASL Alphabet Lens teaches you to fingerspell your name, practice the ASL Alphabet, and play games that put new skills to the test," Snap said in a blog post.

The company added, "For native signers, in a world where linguistic inequity is prevalent, we believe AR can help evolve the way we communicate. We look forward to learning more from our community as we strive to continuously improve experiences for everyone on Snapchat.

( With inputs from ANI )

