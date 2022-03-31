Sony announces PlayStation Plus service with three tiers

Sony has announced a rework of its online PlayStation Plus subscription service, which includes additional tiers as well as integration of the cloud-based PlayStation Now service.

As per GSM Arena, the first tier will be PlayStation Plus Essential, which is identical to the current PlayStation Plus service. This includes all of the same benefits, such as two monthly downloadable games, online multiplayer access, cloud saves, and discounts. The pricing will also remain the same, which is USD 10 monthly, USD 25 quarterly, and USD 60 yearly. All existing PlayStation Plus users will be migrated to this tier.

The next tier is called PlayStation Plus Extra and this tier brings all the benefits of the Essential tier but also gives users access to a catalogue of up to 400 PS5 and PS4 titles, which can be downloaded and played any time as long as the subscription is active. This includes PlayStation Studios titles as well as those from third-party developers.

The PlayStation Plus Extra tier is priced at USD 15 monthly, USD 40 quarterly, and USD 100 yearly.

Lastly, there's PlayStation Plus Premium, which is the most expensive option. This tier includes all benefits from Essential and Extra tiers and brings an additional 340 titles to the catalogue of games.

Included in this catalogue are PS3 games, which can be played over the cloud, as well as PS1, PS2, and PSP games, which can be played over the cloud or locally.

The Premium tier also enables a cloud streaming option for original PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games included in the Extra and Premium tiers. These games can be streamed on a PS5, PS4, or PC.

Additionally, there will be a time-limited trial option, which will let users try select games for a limited amount of time before they decide to buy.

The PlayStation Plus Premium plan will go for USD 18 monthly, USD 50 quarterly, and USD 120 yearly. All existing PlayStation Now customers will be migrated to this plan for no extra cost. PlayStation Now will also cease to be a standalone service.

As per GSM Arena, the PlayStation Plus Premium plan will only be available in regions that have cloud streaming. In other markets, Sony will be offering the PlayStation Plus Deluxe plan, which will be cheaper and without the cloud streaming component. Everything else will be identical to the Premium tier.

The new PlayStation Plus plans will be released in a phased manner. The initial launch will happen in Asia in June, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is currently available. Sony plans to have all PlayStation Network territories to be on the new plans by the end of the first half of 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor