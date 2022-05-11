Sony launches Bravia 32W830K Google TV in India

Sony has launched a new smart TV in the market. The company has added Bravia 32W830K Google TV to its vast portfolio. The Smart TV comes in a 32-inch screen size. The display does not support Full HD but it is HD ready. The TV lets users access content in all OTT apps. The device also comes with an in-built chromecast. Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV has been launched at Rs 28,999 in India. The Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from May 11.

The Sony Bravia 321830K features a 32-inch HD ready display.

The Smart TV lets users browse content from across various apps. The BRAVIA 32W830K supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming. The TV comes with an in-built hands-free voice, so would not feel the need to reach for the remote every time to search for entertainment, get answers, or control the TV and smart home devices. You can simply play a movie or a song by saying, “OK Google” to issue a voice command. The Smart TV supports various HDR formats, including HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma to create a contrast which is not conventional. Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV is equipped with 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and Clear phase feature.