Sony's premium earbuds offer impressive noise cancellation, more

New Delhi, Jan 16 As music lovers constantly look for true-wireless earbuds with latest features for an immersive experience on the go, Sony has brought premium earbuds to woo music enthusiasts in the country.

The new earbuds WF-1000XM4 are available in India at Rs 19,990, and are said to be industry-leading noise cancellation earbuds that offer clearer sound with even less noise.

Along with that, the earbuds come with '360 Reality Audio'.

With this feature, a new immersive audio experience can be enjoyed on the earbuds when combined with any smartphone that has a participating streaming services app installed.

The WF-1000XM4 also comes with many other features mentioned below in the detailed review.

In terms of design, the light-weight earbuds offer a different design as compared to its predecessor XM3 and that goes for the packaging as well. The tech giant has moved to simple, eco-friendly packaging.

The earbuds feature impressive noise cancellation technology. There is a custom chipset V1 that takes the noise cancellation performance of Sony's acclaimed QN1e chip even higher. It also enhances sound quality and reduces distortion.

A newly-designed 6mm driver unit with a 20 per cent increase in magnet volume also improves the WF-1000XM4's noise-cancelling capabilities.

Overall, these comfortable earbuds offer an impressive noise cancellation system that does a decent job of reducing the low rumbles of bus or plane engines.

The earbuds with precise voice pickup technology offer a comfortable hands-free calling experience.

Combining the technology with microphones and a bone-conduction sensor, the earbuds pick up your voice clearly and accurately for hands-free calls.

Additionally, the new bone-conduction sensor only picks up vibrations from voice it doesn't register ambient sound enabling even clearer speech when making calls.

The earbuds also have a 'Speak-to-Chat' feature that lets users have short conversations without taking out the earbuds.

As soon as a user speaks to someone, 'Speak-to-Chat' automatically pauses the music and lets in ambient sound so you can conduct a conversation.

The earbuds also feature Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that senses where the user is and what he/she is doing - for example, travelling, walking or waiting - then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience.

Users can opt to have Adaptive Sound Control learn to recognise places that they frequently visit, like the office, the gym, or a favourite cafe and tailor sound to suit the situation.

On a full charge, the earbuds offer around 8 hours of power, and the handy charging case provides a further 16 hours to keep you going throughout the day.

Also, a 5-minute quick charge can give users up to 60 minutes of playtime.

Conclusion: If you are looking for great-sounding lightweight earbuds with impressive noise cancellation, voice-calling capabilities and good battery life, the premium offering by Sony has a strong chance of making it to your ears.

