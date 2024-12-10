Sora: OpenAI Launches Text-to-Video AI Tool, Faces Glitches on Launch Day; Sam Altman Says ‘Trying To Figure Out..’

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has launched Sora, an AI tool that converts text into a video, for ChatGPT Plus users. However, on the debut day, the AI platform faced glitches while signing up due to the high traffic volume. Within hours of launch, the AI platform faced high traffic, which appeared to be unable to handle by its server, forcing the company to temporarily halt new user registration.

Sara AI tool has capabilities, including 1080p resolution, custom aspect ratios, and an interface for fine-tuning videos with text, images, and storyboards. According to the Business Today report, ChatGPT Plus users can access Sora without additional cost but with limitations on monthly video generation.

ChatGPT Plus subscription members will get a 50-video-creating limit per month. Sora is available in many Western countries, except European countries. However, the surge in one-day traffic outpaces the tool's capacity. Users trying to sign up encounter a message reading: “Sora account creation is temporarily unavailable. We’re currently experiencing heavy traffic and have temporarily disabled Sora account creation. If you’ve never logged into Sora before, please check back again soon.”

Responding to the user queries, which are facing glitches while creating or registering as a news user into Sora, Sam Altman said that the demand for AI tools is higher than expected, due to which it is going "ON" and "Off."

"demand higher than expected; signups will be disabled on and off and generations will be slow for awhile. doing our best!"

He gave the latest update on the glitch, saying that it will take more time for all users to access the tool as they are working to fix the issue. "We significantly underestimated demand for Sora; it is going to take awhile to get everyone access."

"trying to figure out how to do it as fast as possible!," Altman added.