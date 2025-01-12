SpaDeX Docking Update: Trial Attempt To Reach up to 15 Meters and Further to 3 Meters Is Done, Says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday, January 12, said, "a trial attempt to reach up to 15 meters and further to 3 meters is done." Space Agency said it moved two satellites back to a safe distance.

The space body said the "docking process will be done after analysing data further". Earlier on Saturday, the two Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) satellites achieved a distance of 230 meters from the distance of 1.5km. The two Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) satellites that Isro was hoping to unite early Thursday drifted too far apart late Wednesday, causing a second postponement of the final procedure in three days.

SpaDeX Docking Update:



A trial attempt to reach up to 15 m and further to 3 m is done.



Moving back spacecrafts to safe distance



The docking process will be done after analysing data further.



Stay tuned for updates.#SpaDeX#ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2025

After the launch on December 30, ISRO has been preparing for the docking, which requires multiple steps/stages, each of which was monitored from the ground and given a go-ahead before proceeding to the next.