Spotify back after brief outage

San Francisco, Jan 27 Music streaming platform Spotify on Friday said that it has fixed the issue that affected its website and application.

Spotify tweeted: "Everything's looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help."

According to the platform's community page, the outage took place on Thursday.

The platform also confirmed that the outage was not "limited to the Spotify website. The Spotify app on different platforms is also affected."

Taking to Twitter, several users had reported the issue.

While one user asked, "Is it just me or is @Spotify down for everyone?", another said, "me checking Twitter to see if anyone else's @Spotify is down."

According to online website outage tracker Downdetector, there were problems with Spotify's application (65 per cent), server connection (26 per cent) and website (10 per cent).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Spotify had suffered a brief outage in the US that left thousands of users without access to the platform.

Several Spotify users had reported that streams suddenly stopped, and some said that they have been logged out and cannot log in again.

