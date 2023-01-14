Spotify services restored after suffering brief outage worldwide

Spotify experienced a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online. "Everything’s looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter.

Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 14, 2023

At the peak of the outage, Downdetector, which tracks outages using a variety of sources, including user reports, reported more than 45,000 affected users from the United States.