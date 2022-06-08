Starlink IPO still about 3 or 4 years away: Musk

San Francisco, June 8 SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he thinks that Starlink, the satellite Internet division of his rocket company, will take at least three to four years, from now, to go public.

Musk stated about Starlink's initial public offering (IPO) during a recent all-hands meeting with SpaceX employees, reports Teslarati.

During the meeting, Musk reportedly highlighted that Starlink's business needs to be in a "smooth sailing situation" with "good predictability" before it could be spun off as a public company.

Musk noted that while he does not have an exact estimate as to when this would be the case, he is guessing that Starlink may be ready to go public three to four years from now.

"I am not sure exactly when that is, but maybe it will be like I don't know, just guessing three or four years from now," Musk said, noting that by his time, "I think spinning it off as a public company can make a lot of sense".

Three to four years from now would translate to a Starlink IPO sometime in 2025 to 2026, which is quite a bit later than Musk's initial estimates.

