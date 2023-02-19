Starlink offers global roaming satellite internet for $200 a month

San Francisco, Feb 19 Elon Musk-run Starlink is testing a new global roaming satellite internet service for $200 a month, in addition to the base $599 Starlink Kit.

The globalising roaming internet service will utilise Starlink's inter-satellite links (space lasers) to provide connectivity around the globe.

"You are invited to try Starlink Global Roaming service, which allows your Starlink to connect from almost anywhere on land in the world," the company said in a message to its users.

As this is a new technology, the company said you can expect Starlink's typical high speed, low-latency service intermixed with brief periods of poor connectivity, or none at all.

"However this will improve dramatically over time," said the company that comes under SpaceX.

However, it is not clear how Starlink will provide roaming internet in all parts of the world as several countries, including India, have not approved it yet.

The company said that if users are not fully satisfied with global roaming, they can return for a full refund of the hardware within 30 days.

"Service can be paused or cancelled at any time," said the company.

At this time, payment for global roaming is only available in US dollars.

"If you are based outside of the U.S., you will also be responsible for acting as the Importer of Record for the Starlink Kit, which may include the payment of customs duties and import taxes, if required," said the company.

Participating in global roaming will not impact your place in line for residential service.

Currently, the $25 per month Portability add-on comes on top of the $110 subscription for residential customers.

