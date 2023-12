Study finds how prevalence of metabolic linked to fatty liver disease is increasing

Chicago [US], June 16 : According to a study presented Friday at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, the percentage of adults with metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), the major global cause of liver disease, is growing.

The study discovered that Mexican Americans continually had the largest percentage of MAFLD, particularly in 2018, despite the fact that the incidence of rise was higher among Whites.

MAFLD, formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is quickly becoming the most common reason for a liver transplant. It raises the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and a prevalent form of liver cancer. MAFLD, if left untreated, can lead to liver cancer and liver failure.

"MAFLD affects Hispanics at a higher prevalence relative to Blacks and Whites. This racial/ethnic disparity is a public health concern," said researcher Theodore C. Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science in Los Angeles, Calif. "Overall, the increase in MAFLD is concerning, as this condition can lead to liver failure and cardiovascular diseases and has an important health disparity."

The researchers analyzed data for 32,726 participants from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 1988 to 2018. "We found that overall, both MAFLD and obesity increased with time, with the increase in MAFLD greater than the increase in obesity," Friedman said.

"The percent of people with MAFLD increased from 16% in 1988 to 37% in 2018 (a 131% increase) while the percent of obesity rose from 23% in 1988 to 40% in 2018 (a 74% increase)," said the study's first author Magda Shaheen, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.S., of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science. "The prevalence of MAFLD increased faster than the prevalence of obesity, suggesting that the increase in the other risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension may also contribute to the increase in the prevalence of MAFLD."

Among Mexican Americans, the percent of MAFLD was higher at all times compared to the overall population. The percent increase of MAFLD in 2018 relative to 1988 was 133% among Whites, 61% among Mexican Americans and 56% among Blacks.

"In summary, MAFLD is increasing with time and more efforts are needed to control this epidemic," Shaheen said.

