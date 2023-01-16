Taliban unveil their first supercar, the Mada 9

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan debuted their first indigenously built supercar that they are calling Mada 9. The car is still in the prototype stage, and it took more than five years to develop the supercar. The development was led by at least 30 engineers from ENTOP and Kabul’s Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI).Adding on to that, ENTOP’s (the car manufacturer) CEO, Mohammad Riza Ahmadi told TOLO news that the supercar will “convey the value of knowledge to the people" which in turn will help boost the image of Afghanistan on the world stage.

The prototype Mada 9 is powered by a modified Toyota Corolla engine. Performance figures are yet to be revealed, however, Ghulam Haider Shahamat, the head of ATVI told Afghanistan’s TOLO news that the modification has been made in such a manner that if you increase the speed of the car, the engine will be powerful enough to take it. Later on, ENTOP will fit the Mada 9 with an electric powertrain. While unveiling the car yesterday at the ENTOP headquarters, Taliban’s Higher Education Minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani stated how the car was going to prove the Taliban regime’s commitment to providing ‘religion and modern sciences for its people’. The launch date of the car has not been revealed yet. However, Riza has stated that the car will first start its journey in Afghanistan, and “one day it will go international.”