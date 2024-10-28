Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility puts India on global aerospace map: PM Modi

Vadodara (Gujarat), Oct 28 The inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility here has reinforced India's position as a trusted partner in global aerospace manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, adding that ‘Made in India’ Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft will also be exported in the future.

Inaugurating the Tata Aircraft Complex at Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in the presence of his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, PM Modi said the facility will play a key role in India's civil aircraft design and manufacturing capabilities, along with cementing Vadodara as a major aviation hub.

The Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft plant will result in indigenous manufacturing of at least 18,000 parts -- to be made by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country -- along with generating new jobs, PM Modi told the gathering.

"I invite more Spanish companies to join India's development journey,” said the Prime Minister.

The plant is being set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain.

Sanchez arrived in Vadodara in the early hours of Monday for his three-day visit to India, during which he will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Upon his arrival, the MEA took to social media platform X, greeting the Spanish leader, "Bienvenido a India!"

"I am embarking on my first official trip to India with the aim of reviving our bilateral relations. India is a key player and a very prominent voice in the international community with whom we will address many of the joint challenges that lie ahead," the Spanish President posted on X.

A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by the aircraft manufacturing company Airbus from Spain, and the remaining 40 will be built at the Vadodara facility. This is the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor