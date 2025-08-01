Tata Motors reports 6 pc decline in Q1 sales, June sees 5 pc decline

Mumbai, Aug 1 Tata Motors on Thursday reported a decline in its overall commercial vehicles sales performance for June 2025 and Q1 FY26, reflecting subdued market demand both domestically and internationally.

In June 2025, the company sold a total of 30,238 units (including domestic and international business), registering a decline from 31,980 units sold in June 2024.

Domestic sales for the month stood at 27,936 units, down 9 per cent from 30,623 units in June 24.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Tata Motors' total commercial vehicle sales were down 5 per cent.

The Indian automaker sold 85,606 units in Q1 FY26, compared to 91,209 units in Q1 FY25, marking a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in quarterly sales.

Domestic sales for Q1 FY26 stood at 79,572 units, falling 9 per cent from 87,615 units in Q1 FY25.

The quarterly trends further highlight the challenging business environment amid evolving industry dynamics.

Small Cargo vehicles (SCV) cargo and pickup (10,056 units) contributed the most in June's sales, followed by Heavy commercial vehicle trucks (7,359 units), and passenger carriers (5,658 units).

The three segments were responsible for most sales in the April-June quarter as well. Small Cargo vehicles (SCV) cargo and pickup sales stood at 34,241 units, Heavy commercial vehicle trucks were sold 24,690 units, and passenger carriers sales sat at 14,893 units.

Meanwhile, domestic and international sales for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) in June 2025 were 14,027 units against 15,224 units in the same month last year, while in Q1 FY26, it stood at 40,401 units against 41,974 units in Q1 FY25.

