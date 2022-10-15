Tata Power hit by cyber attack on its IT infrastructure

India's Tata Power reported a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure that have imapcted some of its stystem.

The company said it has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems, adding that all critical operational systems are functioning. It also has put in place restricted access and preventive checks for employee and customer-facing portals and touch points, the company added.

The company did not divulge which systems were impacted. In its stock exchange filing, it said that it had taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.

