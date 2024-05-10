Teenagers must have meaningful, yet safe online experiences: Meta India

New Delhi, May 10 Online experiences must be meaningful and safe for teenagers, said social media giant Meta India on Friday.

The company held a parent-educator forum to build parental awareness of Meta's approach to online safety and share best practices to safeguard the well-being of teenagers engaged in the online world.

"We recognise the need for our young users especially to spend time online meaningfully, to do all the things that they love while staying safe," said Natasha Jog, Director, Public Policy in India, Instagram.

"Through this series of conversations across India, we are seeking ways to engage with educators and empower parents to manage their family’s online experiences, with the boundaries and protections that work best for them," she added.

The forum 'Talking Digital Suraksha for Teenagers', held in partnership with 1 Million For 1 Billion (1M1B) -- a social innovation and future skills initiative -- was attended by a group of educators and parents from 10-15 selected schools in the national capital.

It saw discussion on how to empower parents to confidently manage their teenagers' usage of smartphones and devices -- including on Meta's platforms, while also gathering insights from parents and educators on their feedback around teenagers' usage of social media and other online trends.

Last year, Meta held the 'Digital Suraksha Summit' which was built on a continuous endeavour to provide a safe and balanced online experience for youth and women.

