Tekno Point named Adobe's digital experience emerging partner of 2022

New Delhi, Feb 3 Digital transformation solutions provider Tekno Point on Thursday said it has been recognised as ‘2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year.

The award recognises companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success.

"The recognition is significant as the partner is chosen from Adobe's APAC partner community," Tekno Point said in a statement.

The Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year is given to the APAC partner who has helped scale Adobe's business and extend reach to new markets and accounts all while driving value realisation and faster time to market.

"I would like to thank our customers for their unwavering trust and collaboration efforts between the teams to help achieve their customer experience objectives – on time," said Himanshu Mody, CEO, Tekno Point.

"Record number of go-lives in the banking, financial services, and insurance segment this year and winning this prestigious award for the second time in a row - is a true testament of our commitment towards our customers," he added.

Tekno Point has built a strong Adobe technical practice with an expansive team of trained and skilled practitioners who drive digital transformations.

"In today's digital-first and highly dynamic environment, our partner ecosystem continues to play a vital role in our go-to-market strategy in India and in helping us drive tremendous customer success," said Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Digital Experience, Adobe India.

"We congratulate the Tekno Point team on the recognition and thank them for their collaboration and commitment to excellence."

Tekno Point has earlier been recognised as Adobe 2021 Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the year APAC and won ‘Adobe Emerging Digital Experience Partner FY19'.

Tekno Point is helping brands deliver personalized customer experiences that change with the speed of business – at scale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor