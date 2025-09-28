Telangana CM's native village becomes 100 per cent solar powered

Hyderabad, Sep 27 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s native village, Kondareddypally, has become India's second and South India’s first 100 per cent solar-powered village.

Thanks to the Telangana government’s green energy mission, Kondareddypally has achieved the distinction of becoming south India’s first fully solar-powered village.

Spread across Vangoor Mandal in Nagarkurnool district, the project covers 514 houses and 11 government buildings. Already, 480 houses are running on 3 KW rooftop panels, while schools and 11 government office buildings are powered with 60 KW solar units.

According to an official statement, even the 34 mud-walled homes will be covered soon, once pucca houses are built under the Indiramma housing scheme.

Each house now generates 360 units of electricity per month, ensuring uninterrupted power and eliminating monthly electricity bills.

What makes the Kondareddypally project stand apart is not just self-reliance, but also income generation. Surplus energy is supplied to the grid at Rs 5.25 per unit. In September alone, the village sold one lakh units, earning nearly Rs 5 lakh. This is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind story of villagers becoming green entrepreneurs.

The project, worth Rs 10.53 crore, is powered by Rs 3.56 crore subsidy from the Centre, Rs 4.09 crore CSR funding from Premier Energies and Rs 2.59 crore towards infrastructure

The project is executed by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) with community participation.

Villagers proudly say they have not only become self-sufficient but are also contributing clean energy to Telangana’s grid.

Officials describe Kondareddypally as a model solar village, blending modern technology with rural life. The project is seen as a milestone in the Telangana government’s efforts to reduce carbon footprint, promote renewable energy, and strengthen rural economies.

They say that this once-ordinary village today stands as an extraordinary example — a story of how government vision, corporate support, and people’s participation can together create sustainable change.

