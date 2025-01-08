A few years ago, the AI tool ChatGPT was invented, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the information age. The same could be said for nuclear energy, which was initially invented for the welfare of humanity but has since been used to create bombs and intimidate enemies. Today, there are so many nuclear weapons on Earth that they could destroy the world in a matter of moments. Similarly, ChatGPT is now being misused for harmful purposes.

At the start of the New Year, an explosive incident occurred outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, USA, involving a Tesla Cybertruck. The explosion was orchestrated by a person who was a member of the US military. However, it has now been revealed that he carried out the explosion using ChatGPT and other AI tools, rather than military methods.

Also Read | Driver in Tesla explosion in Las Vegas was US Soldier.

According to Las Vegas police, 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger died after shooting himself in the car before triggering the explosion. At the same time, he ignited explosives inside the vehicle. He learned how to execute this technique from AI tools. Police Chief Kevin McMichael described the incident as a "game changer."

This marks the first known case of an individual using ChatGPT to create a device for an explosion. ChatGPT responded cautiously to the incident, saying, "We are committed to the responsible use of our devices, and they are designed to avoid dangerous instructions. We are assisting the investigation," according to OpenAI.

Livelsberger had filled the Cybertruck with racing-grade fuel in cans. The truck was loaded with 27 kg of pyrotechnics and 32 kg of birdshot. He had used ChatGPT to gather information on how quickly the explosives would ignite if he fired a gun. He shot himself at the calculated speed, causing the explosives in the car to ignite and triggering the deadly explosion. Additionally, he had studied the regulations regarding explosives handling in the United States.