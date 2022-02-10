Tesla design chief takes dig at Apple products

San Francisco, Feb 10 Electric car maker Tesla's Senior Design Executive Franz von Holzhausen has recently criticised tech giant Apple, stating that the company's products are "just a slight refinement on the same thing".

In a recent interview with Spike's Car Radio, the Holzhausen took shots at Apple, insinuating that the company isn't breaking any ground with its product design, reports AppleInsider.

"The sad part about Apple products now is like there's nothing to look forward to. I feel like it's just a continuation," Holzhausen was quoted as saying.

"It's just a slight refinement on the same thing," Holzhausen added.

Additionally, Holzhausen said that "inspirationally, it's been hard to get super motivated by what they're doing".

The Tesla design chief did acknowledge that he wears an Apple Watch, but said he only does so "because of the fitness thing side to it".

"Otherwise I haven't really found much purpose to (the Apple Watch), other than the fitness part," he said.

Holzhausen joined Tesla in 2008 after stints at Mazda, General Motors, and Volkswagen. He has been responsible for leading design on the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck.

This is not the first time that a Tesla executive has taken a pot-shot at Apple. Back in 2015, CEO Elon Musk called the tech giant the "Tesla graveyard", stating that Apple is where former Tesla employees end up if they "don't make it".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor