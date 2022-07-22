Tesla probes top executive over suspicious order: Report

San Francisco, July 22 Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla is reportedly investigating executive Omead Afshar, the official overseeing the construction and production of Giga Texas, in an internal probe.

The internal investigation is centred around the executive's part in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials. These materials, according to the report, were identified as suspicious, citing Bloomberg, Teslarati reported.

Unidentified sources said that Tesla had already fired some employees in relation to the investigation. They also said that Tesla plans to part ways with the executive most likely through a leave of absence.

The report noted that the investigation was led by Tesla's Acting Head of Legal, David Searle. The goal is to determine whether or not a special kind of glass was to be used by Musk for personal use.

Currently, the global supply chain disruptions have been making this specific glass difficult to secure. The article noted that Tesla's reputation made it easier for them to get the materials in high demand.

The report also said that Afshar requested the purchase order of glass to be created and said it was for a secret project.

Meanwhile, recently, Tesla has laid off 229 annotation employees from its Autopilot team and closed one of its offices in the US.

