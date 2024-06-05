Test automation startup Testsigma raises $8.2 mn led by MassMutual Ventures

New Delhi, June 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered, low-code test automation platform Testsigma on Wednesday announced that it has raised $8.2 million in funding led by MassMutual Ventures.

Previous investors Accel, STRIVE and BoldCap also participated in the round.

Testsigma also announced new GenAI capabilities to their low-code platform and unveiled a new product specifically designed for the Salesforce ecosystem, leveraging their robust low-code platform.

"With the new GenAI capabilities and our new product for the Salesforce ecosystem, we get one step closer to our vision of building the operating system for quality engineering teams. We have been investing heavily in GenAI and our customers are rapidly adopting generative AI practices," Rukmangada Kandyala (KR), Founder and CEO of Testsigma, said in a statement.

Testsigma previously raised $4.6 million led by Accel along with STRIVE and BoldCap in 2022.

"Testsigma's AI-driven, low-code solution enables multiple user profiles, including manual testers and business analysts, to contribute to faster software releases," said Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Partner at MassMutual Ventures.

As per IDC, GenAI-based tools will be capable of writing 70 per cent of software tests by 2028, decreasing the need for manual testing, and resulting in improvements to test coverage, software usability and code quality.

Testsigma was founded by Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor