Texas governor visits Samsung Electronics' chip facility

Seoul, July 9 Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor facility in South Korea on Tuesday, expressing his appreciation for the company's investments in the U.S. state.

He toured Samsung's Pyeongtaek Campus, located approximately 60 kms south of Seoul, looking around the chip production line and various products, according to industry sources.

Samsung Electronics officials, including Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, who heads the tech giant's semiconductor business, accompanied him, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Texas governor thanked Samsung Electronics for its commitment to investing a total of $40 billion in facilities in Taylor and Austin, Texas, by 2030.

The South Korean company has operated in the US state for 27 years.

Before his visit to Samsung Electronics, Gov Abbott met with officials from SK Signet on Monday.

The South Korean company has invested $37 million to establish a new electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas.

