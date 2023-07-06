Threads using decentralised protocol clear victory for our cause: Mastodon CEO

San Francisco, July 6 Decentralised social media platform Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko has said that Meta's new microblogging platform Threads intends to become part of the decentralised social web by using the same standard 'ActivityPub' protocol as Mastodon.

In a blogpost on Wednesday, Meta said that it is planning to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, which would make Threads interoperable with other apps that also support the protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress -- allowing new types of connections that are simply not possible on most social apps today.

"Our plan is to work with ActivityPub to provide you the option to stop using Threads and transfer your content to another service. Our vision is that people using compatible apps will be able to follow and interact with people on Threads without having a Threads account, and vice versa," Meta said.

Rochko described the possibility of using the same protocol that powers Mastodon and other decentralised services as "a clear victory for our cause".

"The fact that large platforms are adopting ActivityPub is not only validation of the movement towards decentralised social media, but a path forward for people locked into these platforms to switch to better providers. Which in turn, puts pressure on such platforms to provide better, less exploitative services," Rochko said in a blogpost.

Threads is now available for download on Android and iOS in 100 countries, and has crossed two million sign-ups in just two hours after it was launched.

