Three Cryptos To Watch in 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM), and Helium (HNT)

It's never too early to start thinking about which cryptos will be worth watching in the coming year. While some of the bigger names in the space are always worth paying attention to, there are also a number of up-and-coming projects that could make a big splash in 2023. Let's take a look at Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is rapidly selling out of phase 1 of its presale, as well as Fantom (FTM) and Helium (HNT).

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Meshing together the crowdfunding industry with blockchain technology, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) creates a new way for people to finance projects and get involved with startups. Here, instead of shares being sold to accredited investors, startups offer equity to investors in the form of fractionalized NFTs. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it easy for investors to find projects that match their interests, invest in equity-based NFTs with small amounts of capital, and then store their newly acquired assets in the secure Orbeon (ORBN) wallet. This allows startups to raise capital while bypassing the regulatory hurdles that stifle fundraising through traditional VC means. ORBN is the protocol's native token and is used to fuel the ecosystem. ORBN holders earn governance rights to help shape the future of the protocol, as well as staking rewards and trading fee discounts.With a price of $0.004 during phase 1 of the presale, the market capitalization is $3,552,000 with all coins circulating. However, analysts predict a 6000% surge in the price of ORBN. This puts Orbeon (ORBN) in a good position to make a big splash when it launches on exchanges in 2023.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a project that is working on providing a scalable and sustainable platform for smart contracts. It's different from other smart contract platforms in that it uses directed acyclic graph (DAG) technology instead of the more common blockchain. Fantom has a number of features that make it worth watching, including its own virtual machine, called Fantom Opera. Compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Fantom Opera is one of the fastest and most lightweight virtual machines available. A number of countries are already using Fantom's technology, including Ukraine, which plans to use Fantom (FTM) for intellectual property exchanges. While the fundamentals are bullish, the price of Fantom is still well below its all-time high of $3.48, set back in October 2021.

Helium (HNT)

Helium (HNT) is a project that is working on providing a decentralized network for low-power IoT devices. Helium does this by using a novel consensus algorithm called Proof of Coverage (PoC), which rewards node owners for providing stability. Helium's technology is already being used in a number of real-world applications, with T-Mobile working with Helium (HNT) to bring the Helium Mobile and Helium 5G to life. This partnership will allow users to earn cryptocurrency while using the network.With the proliferation of IoT devices, Helium's network is only likely to grow in the coming years. Helium (HNT) is up 951.50% since its inception, but the economy has been in a bear market that has sent the price of HNT down from it's all-time high of $55.22 in November 2021 to its current price of $2.81.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

