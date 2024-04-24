TikTok Ban in US: Senate Approves Bill to Ban Chinese App If ByteDance Refuses to Sell It

The US Congress passed legislation late Tuesday (April 23) to ban or force the sale of China-based short video-sharing app TikTok. The Owner of ByteDance has failed to tackle the app’s alleged national security risks.

TikTok users could soon find that the app is either under new ownership or banned in America. The bill passed by the Senate includes a provision that could lead to a ban on TikTok in the US if the popular platform's Chinese owner doesn't sell its stake within a year.

TikTok Ban in US

BREAKING: US Senate has approved bill banning TikTok if owner ByteDance refuses to sell it — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 24, 2024

The House has already approved the measure. In a statement following its passage, President Biden said he would sign the bill on Wednesday. The Chinese app has raised concerns among lawmakers and security experts that China could hack users' personal data.

Meanwhile, relased a statement on this, saying it is "unfortunate" that lawmakers are "using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes USD 24 billion to the US economy, annually."