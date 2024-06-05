TikTok Hack: Cyberattack Targeted Brands and Celebrity Accounts, Including CNN, Says Chinese App

The short video-making Chinese app TikTok said that a cyberattack targeted several brand and celebrity accounts, including news network CNN.

Reuters reported that a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday that it had been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward.

TikTok said the number of compromised accounts is "very small," and it is working with affected account owners to restore access if needed.

The account of reality TV star Paris Hilton was targeted but had not been compromised, a source at TikTok told Reuters. TikTok parent company ByteDance is currently challenging a law in courts that requires it to sell TikTok by next January or face a ban in the US