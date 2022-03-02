Tim Cook tells employees to donate for Ukraine relief

San Francisco, March 2 Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the tech giant will match employee donations two-to-one in an email sent to employees addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Cook mentioned that Apple will do so retroactively for donations made since February 25, reports The Verge.

"I know I speak for everyone at Apple in expressing our concern for all of those affected by the violence. With each new image of families fleeing their homes and brave citizens fighting for their lives, we see how important it is for people around the world to come together to advance the cause of peace," Cook said in the email, which was obtained by the website.

"Apple is donating to humanitarian relief efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with partners to assess what more we can do. I know that many of you are eager to find ways to support as well, and we want to help amplify the impact of your donations," Cook wrote in the email.

"Starting today, Apple will match your donations at a rate of 2:1 for eligible organisations, and we will make this retroactive for donations to those organisations since February 25. Please visit the Employee Giving Portal to learn more," he added.

Cook said that Apple is working to support their teams in Ukraine and across the region.

"In Ukraine, we have been in contact with every employee, assisting them and their families in any way we can. For our Ukrainian team members located outside of the country that may need support, please contact (email redacted). And for any employee who needs any support, please visit the People site for available resources," Cook wrote.

The Apple CEO mentioned that the company has paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, Apple stopped all exports into its sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited.

RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And Apple has disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

