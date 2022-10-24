Tim Cook tweets Diwali image by Mumbai-based photographer

New Delhi, Oct 24 Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday tweeted a Diwali image captured by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar, saying this photo truly depicts what the 'festival of light' is for millions in the country as well as abroad.

Shot on an iPhone, the image showed a woman's henna-coloured hands enclosing a "diya" or earthen lamp.

"This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker," Cook tweeted.

Apeksha said: "Humbled & stoked to have #TimCook @apple post my #shotoniphone image for Diwali! Wishing you all a prosperous one."

Apeksha is the co-founder of House of Pixels, a celebrity photographer and works on bridging the gap between commercial and conceptual photography.

She recently said that with iPhones, shoot as much as you can on the go, take advantage of the powerful tool in your pocket and you never know what you will create.

According to her, the new iPhone 14 series can capture life under any kind of lighting conditions.

She said that to get the best shot, tap to focus and adjust your exposure by holding the tap and moving your finger up or down.

