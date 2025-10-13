Timely CPR can boost survival outcomes in cardiac arrest cases: Health Secretary

New Delhi, Oct 13 Timely administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) can significantly help save lives in cases of cardiac arrest, said Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, inaugurating CPR Awareness Week, on Monday.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving and vital emergency procedure that improves the survival chances in critical cardiac cases.

Organised by the Health Ministry, the week-long CPR Awareness Week, to be observed from October 13-17 nationwide, aims to generate mass awareness, promote training, and community participation in CPR.

“The simple act of performing hands-only CPR can sustain blood flow and oxygen to vital organs until professional help arrives, increasing survival chances manifold,” said Srivastava, highlighting the urgent need to build public capability in performing CPR.

She stated that the government aims to ensure that every household, school, office, and public space has at least one individual trained in this lifesaving technique.

“The initiative is rooted in the understanding that cardiac arrest remains one of the leading causes of sudden deaths in India, with nearly 70 per cent of such cases occurring outside hospital settings, where immediate medical assistance is often unavailable. In these critical moments, timely administration of CPR by a bystander can significantly improve survival outcomes,” the Health Secretary said.

During the inaugural event, participants also took a pledge to promote CPR awareness and encourage others to learn this lifesaving technique.

The event featured a live demonstration of hands-only CPR conducted by medical experts, showcasing the simple steps that can be performed by anyone to save a life during a cardiac emergency.

CPR involves a combination of chest compressions at a speed of 100 compressions per minute, and rescue breathing (mouth-to-mouth) to maintain blood flow and oxygen to the brain and vital organs until professional medical help arrives.

