TN Industrial Development Corporation to set up testing labs for drones in Kancheepuram

Chennai, Aug 19 Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) will be setting up an integrated testing complex for drones and strategic electronics at Vallam Vadagal in Kancheepuram district of the state.

The testing complex, according to officials with the TIDCO will comprise greenfield testing infrastructure including electromagnetic compatibility or Electromagnetic interference testing (EMC/EMI).

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu has a large number of electronic manufacturing and design-focused industries and this provides the state leverage and high potential for EMI and EMC testing.

According to TIDCO officials, the testing infrastructure to come up at Kancheepuram will attract investment and funding from global and domestic aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers.

The Indian defence forces are slated to purchase unmanned aerial vehicle worth USD 3 billion in the next ten years from domestic makers. A study has revealed that the testing industry in India which is now pegged at an estimate of Rs 130 crore to Rs 170 crore will be touching upto Rs 220 crore by 2030. This is mainly owing to the increasing dependence of domestic manufacturers by that time. The study also finds that the total market size of the electronic warfare systems in India is expected to be anywhere between Rs 600 to Rs 700 crores by 2030.

At present, there are no dedicated testing facilities available in public or private domain for MSMEs and other industrial players in the country. The testing requirements for EMI and EMC are complex and specific and this makes the new centre more important and necessary for the defence industry.

The EMC and EMI tests assure that the device does not interfere with the operation of other equipment and the tests provide improved and heightened reliability and credibility for anyone using electronic and electrical equipment.

